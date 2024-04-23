Listen Live
Local

Child Recovering in Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver

Ellison says it hits closer to home when children are hurt by drunk drivers.

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

FISHERS, IND –– Police say a drunk driver hit a little boy while he was walking to a hotel with his family. Fishers Police arrested a woman at the scene because she admitted to having a few drinks.

The incident happened on Friday night. After police administered medical aid to the boy, he was rushed to the hospital and is recovering from the accident. He was in Hamilton County for a baseball game.

“The nine-year-old and his family were walking toward the entrance of the hotel down off Crosspoint Blvd when this woman that was driving through the parking lot drove up onto the sidewalk by the building and struck the nine-year-old,” said Fishers Police Sgt. Angela Ellison.

On Monday, Emily Spenard, the suspect in the case, appeared in court and was held on a $40,000 bond.

“She has a level 5 felony for operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury, and operating while intoxicated as an A misdemeanor and another operating while intoxicated, endangering a person for another A misdemeanor,” added Ellison.

Ellison says it hits closer to home when drunk drivers hurt children.

“Most of us are parents, so it’s always heartbreaking when we see a child that’s injured from any kind of incident, especially when it’s something that’s avoidable, like an impaired who could’ve made a different choice,” she added.

The post Child Recovering in Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Child Recovering in Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Child Recovering in Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close