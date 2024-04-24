PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–A former math teacher at Center Grove High School has now been charged with child seduction.

Drew Garrison, 34, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student earlier this year. He resigned from the Center Grove School Corporation on February 21. That’s also the day the Department of Child Services got a complaint about the relationship. The probable cause affidavit in the case was filed Tuesday in Johnson Superior Court 2.

Earlier in February, the Greenwood Police Department says the girl admitted to them that Garrison ended up meeting her in a parking lot behind by the Student Activity Center on January 30.

Court documents say Garrison sent the following text messages to the student.

-“Your kiss is amazing and I will be hoping to get more next week?”

-“You will kiss me like that forever :)”

-“Well hi my insanely gorgeous and extremely kissable girlfriend :)”

-“You can wear a skirt if you want can’t promise I’ll be good if you do though haha”

-“I will definitely have my hands on your thighs though :)”

-“I’m under investigation. Delete”

Police believe Garrison and the student used several social media accounts to keep their communication and meetings secret, including multiple Instagram accounts and more than 40 Google documents.

Court documents show the victim supplied detectives with usernames and email addresses associated with an undisclosed number of these accounts.

The post Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

