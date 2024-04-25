Listen Live
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Open Lines on today’s edition of Community Connection. Join us as we talk with our listeners about today’s pressing issues, including the IPS Superintendent’s response to the recent School 87 incident. Then, we welcome the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges in our second hour to recap yet another exciting week in sports.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close