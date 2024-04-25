Community Connection Thursday, April 25th, 2024
Open Lines on today’s edition of Community Connection. Join us as we talk with our listeners about today’s pressing issues, including the IPS Superintendent’s response to the recent School 87 incident. Then, we welcome the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges in our second hour to recap yet another exciting week in sports.
