INDIANAPOLIS – The sale of the Circle Centre Mall is complete, confirmed the new owners Wednesday.
Hendricks Commercial Properties Group, based in Wisconsin, announced the deal to buy most of the mall last December. They’re the same company that operates the Bottleworks District on Mass Avenue, and the Ironworks at Keystone.
Hendrick’s says they plan to invest about $600 million over the next decade to turn the mall into “an open air, pedestrian-focused campus that will likely include retail, office space and residential development.”
“Now that the agreement is finalized, the City, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Hendricks will work collaboratively to determine the scope of the redevelopment,” said the announcement Wednesday.
The post Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following
-
Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit