Crash on I-69 Kills One Indianapolis Man Thursday

Published on April 25, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday morning.

State Police say Darren Davis was heading up I-69 when he rear-ended another car near mile-marker 269. This impact then caused the other car, driven by Michael Cavacini, to hit a semi.

Davis died at the scene. Cavacini and the semi driver, Tondra Pace, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear what led to the crash at this time, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

