One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on April 25, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS —Three people were shot at the Wildwood Village Apartment Complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis around 10 am Thursday. One person was killed and two others were injured.

The apartment complex is just off of 38th Street and Guion Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Thomas Thompson said the person who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One individual was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. The other person was taken to a hospital in stable condition,” said Thompson regarding the two people who were injured.

Thompson said all three victims of the shooting are men, but no arrests have been made.

“This complex is usually very quiet. We normally don’t see many problems. It’s a quiet community. We want to remind people that if you do see something, reach out to us,” said Thompson.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Noe Reyes at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

 

