Pro-Palestinian Protestors Arrested for Blocking Traffic Along Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS –Protestors ended up in handcuffs outside the Governor’s mansion in Indianapolis Thursday morning. This started with a rally, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace—Indiana and Middle Eastern Student Association of IUPUI.
It was at Tarkington Park. The protestors with that group continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end of U.S. help to Israel.
The rally began at around 7:30 am. About half an hour later, the protestors ventured out onto Meridian Street south of the park, blocking intersections. That forced police to close Meridian between 46th and 49th streets.
“We see what’s happening all across the US on college campuses with the encampments for Gaza, Palestinian student organizers told the crowd. “As student organizers, we commend these brave students and faculty for putting their bodies on the line while risking their futures and their academic standing. We look up to them as we continue advocating for the liberation of the Palestinian people and all oppressed people around the world.”
About two dozen protesters with signs and banners walked out onto Meridian around 9 a.m. One person read a statement calling for a ceasefire before they moved back onto the street.
“We are currently in the midst of Passover, the Jewish holiday of liberation. So it is more appropriate, more necessary, and more urgent than ever that today we join thousands of other Jews across the country to uphold our shared values, and say without equivocation or condition: none of us are free, until all of us are free,” organizers added. “We will take our seders to the streets and show up on the doorsteps of those who are arming, supporting, and funding Israeli atrocities.”
14 people were arrested after IMPD warned the group that there would be arrests if the group didn’t leave the street.
The crowd started thinning out at around 9:30, and IMPD officers reopened Meridian Street outside the Governor’s mansion.
According to IMPD, the protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic. The police have now released the names of those arrested:
Omar Daas from Fishers, Indiana
Jihad Saadeh from Fishers, Indiana
Austin Myers from Union City, Indiana
Elmahdi Ahmed from Lafayette, Indiana
Hured Saadeh from Fishers, Indiana
Brandon Schaaf from Indianapolis
Taylor Parker from Indianapolis
Karisa Cole from Indianapolis
Brittany Rood from Indianapolis
Susan Birndorf from Indianapolis
Mohamad Rashid from Fishers, Indiana
Payton Emberton from Columbus, Indiana
Jessica Phillips from Indianapolis
Malkah Bird from Indianapolis
