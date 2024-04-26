Listen Live
Local

Police Arrest Man Possibly Linked to Deputy’s Death

Currently, Gomez is detained for the previous OWI case from March.

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

Plainfield Police

Source: Plainfield Police Department / Booking Photo

PLAINFIELD, IND — Plainfield Police arrested Juan Gomez, 20, of Guatemala, on Thursday. Gomez is suspected of being involved in the incident that led to the death of Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputy Fred Fislar.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant related to an OWI investigation conducted by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department on March 3, 2024.

Fislar passed away on April 16 while responding to a crash scene just north of Plainfield. His patrol car made contact with downed power lines after Gomez’s Honda collided with a police vehicle. Gomez sustained burns and was hospitalized on that day.

Currently, Gomez is detained for the previous OWI case from March, facing charges such as Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering a Person, and Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More.

Both the OWI investigation and the investigation into the crash on April 15, 2024, are ongoing.

The post Police Arrest Man Possibly Linked to Deputy’s Death appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Arrest Man Possibly Linked to Deputy’s Death  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Police Arrest Man Possibly Linked to Deputy’s Death

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close