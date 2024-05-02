Listen Live
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 12 Week Wellness Challenge – The Holistic Approach

Published on May 2, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green

Source: R1 / R1

12 Week Wellness Challenge- The Holistic Approach

Embark on a transformative journey towards holistic well-being with the 12-WEEK WELLNESS Challenge, a specially crafted program tailored for women. Developed by Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Shar’ron Mason, this comprehensive initiative places emphasis on prioritizing self-care and personal growth. Throughout the program, participants are met with an encouraging and supportive environment, offering expert guidance and resources to empower them at every step of their wellness journey. Recognizing the need for women to invest in themselves, the challenge aims to ignite positive change and foster a renewed sense of vitality and fulfillment. Whether it’s physical fitness, mental health, or emotional resilience, this program equips women with the tools and support they need to thrive. Join us and take the first step towards a healthier, happier you!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR HOLISTIC GUIDE
Wellness Challenge

Source: n/a / Shar’ron Mason

