Community Connection Monday, May 6th, 2024

Published on May 6, 2024

Today on Community Connection, Veteran Political Strategist Cordelia Lewis-Burks joins the show with her take on tomorrow’s Primary Election! Then, are you at risk of being scammed? Jennifer Adamany of the BBB of Indianapolis returns to keep you alert on the latest dubious schemes!

