Person Dies in Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Published on May 6, 2024

South Side Person Dead

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS--A shooting on the south side of Indianapolis has left one man dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Railroad Road and W. Stop 11 Road.

After getting to the residential area on the city’s far south side just north of Greenwood, IMPD said officers found a person with a gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

