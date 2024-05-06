Listen Live
Local

16-Year-Old, Already Wanted on Warrants, Charged in Sunday Carjacking

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indy Teen Carjacking

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged in a Sunday evening carjacking on the northside of Indianapolis.

It was around 7 o’clock when Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Central Avenue. Two people said two teenage boys approach their car and asked for a ride. Once the boys got inside of the car, they apparently pulled out guns and demanded the car, wallets, and phones.

However, it wasn’t long after that that police tracked the stolen car and tried to pull it over near 30th and Illinois streets, but the teenagers refused to pull over. This is less than a mile from the carjacking.

The teenagers crashed the car near a gas station. One teenager managed to run away, but the other, who is 16, was caught.

The 16-year-old also has two warrants out of Marion County for armed robbery and dangerous possession of a firearm.

If you know anything, you can call Detective Jordan Agresta at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.

The post 16-Year-Old, Already Wanted on Warrants, Charged in Sunday Carjacking appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

16-Year-Old, Already Wanted on Warrants, Charged in Sunday Carjacking  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close