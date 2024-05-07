Community Connection Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
It’s Election Day here in Indiana! Join us as we go LIVE to the polls with William “Duke” Oliver! Then, we take a moment to remember exactly what it took for black people to obtain the right to vote with an insightful video put together by Harvard Professor, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024