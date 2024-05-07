Shooting claims a life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A person of interest has been detained in connection to a shooting near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side.

Officers arrived and located a person with gunshot wounds. The person died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.

IMPD officers on the scene of the homicide investigation had traffic backed up for several hours.

