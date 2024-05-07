Listen Live
Officer Shot in Anderson, Suspect Also Injured

Published on May 7, 2024

ANDERSON POLICE CAR VIA WISH-TV

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ANDERSON — A Pendleton police officer was shot in Anderson on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Broadway St just outside of a GetGo gas station.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Inside the car was a female driver and a male passenger. The male passenger eventually opened fire on the officer. The cop would fire back and both would be struck during the altercation.

The Pendleton Officer was transported to an Anderson hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect has been transported to an Indianapolis area hospital; they are currently in serious condition.

An investigation has been opened into the shooting. It is unknown if the woman driving the car was arrested at this time.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765.648.6731, or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477)

The post Officer Shot in Anderson, Suspect Also Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Officer Shot in Anderson, Suspect Also Injured  was originally published on wibc.com

