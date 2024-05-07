INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is hurt, and three families have to find a new home for the time being, after multiple apartments were damaged by arson early Tuesday morning.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, four units on Cedarstone Court were impacted by the blaze, which started around 2:45 a.m. in a carport. Firefighters believe it was started intentionally.
Thankfully, no residents were seriously hurt. A Lawrence firefighter did go the hospital with a “slight injury,” though specific details were not provided.
IFD is now working with the Red Cross to help those who have been displaced, including three adults and 12 kids.
If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana Arson Hotline, or contact Crime Stoppers.
Indiana Arson Hotline
1-800-382-4628
Crime Stoppers
317-262-8477
The post One Firefighter Hurt, 15 People Displaced in Tuesday Fire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Firefighter Hurt, 15 People Displaced in Tuesday Fire was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024