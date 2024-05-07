Listen Live
Local

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Jefferson Shreve

Source: Parker Carlson WIBC / Parker Carlson WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — Running for Congress wasn’t in the playbook, but now Republican Jefferson Shreve has his sights set on Washington.

“You know, it wasn’t a premeditated plan,” Shreve tells WIBC/Network Indiana, “the opportunity to serve Indianapolis, my home site of Indianapolis and the district was not an opportunity that I had in my flight path.”

Shreve, a Republican running for Greg Pence’s soon-to-be vacated House seat, says the 6th district is familiar territory, as he spent time in each county doing business. Now, Shreve wants to do political business in Washington on behalf of the 6th, “I’m looking forward to preparing to go to work not in January, but this coming week.”

Shreve challenged Joe Hogsett in 2023 for mayor of Indianapolis, which he lost. It was during that campaign that Shreve became an enemy of Republicans who felt his gun control policies were “too Democrat.”

He acknowledged last year’s loss and said it’s going to make him a better leader.

“Last year’s campaign made me tougher and smarter. I know that I’m prepared to serve the citizens of the 6th in ways that I wouldn’t have been prepared last year, without that experience,” says Shreve.

The post Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Lifestyle

Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close