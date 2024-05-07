Expert: Presidential Primary Was “Quiet”

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind — In the Indiana primary election Tuesday Donald Trump and Joe Biden took their respective primaries as expected, setting up yet another match-up between the two in November.

But, the primary election for both candidates has not been a primary that you normally see, at least that is the observation of Mike Wolf, who is the acting director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University-Fort Wayne.

“This has been the quietest presidential primary we’ve ever seen,” Wolf said.

Now, it may not seem like it’s been quiet given all of Trump’s issues regarding his pending court cases in New York and Georgia. In like manner, President Biden has been inundated with executive orders and legislation from Congress, especially when it comes to his administration’s dealings with Israel in the Israel-Hamas War.

But Wolf said because of all that, neither candidate has done much hard campaigning.

“We’ve had the court Trump situations. It’s not like President Biden has been doing a lot, maybe some micro-targeting, like in Pennsylvania or some of the other hot places,” Wolf said.

Wolf couldn’t say for certain if the race between the two will get any louder now that the primary is behind us. He said Trump likely has enough support from his base for him to hold his own come November.

However, he expressed some worry on the part of President Biden.

“There is a real division in the (Democratic) party,” he said. “As president of the United States, you don’t have the luxury of making policy sort of here and sort of there. You’re on it. That is a real disadvantage for the president.”

Wolf said that “divide” mainly has to do with growing tension in the country over the situation between Israel and Hamas. Wolf said younger, more liberal voters are pushing Biden to stop support of Israel, while older more moderate Democrats think otherwise.

He also said there is growing support among some Democrats for policies to secure the southern border, which has traditionally been more of a Republican base issue. All of that put together makes it hard for Biden to build coalition within the party.

“He is going to have some work to do,” Wolf said.

