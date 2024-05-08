Listen Live
Local

Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis canal walk looking into downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – If you are looking for something new to do this summer, consider heading to the Circle City to see sculptures crafted by a British artist.

Long-Sharp Gallery announced that it will be showing some of Patrick Hurst’s metalworks to the public, starting on June 7th.  “A Sculpture Mirrors Reality” will feature eight of his sculptures.

Indy will be one stop on the first-ever U.S. solo exhibition tour of Hurst’s art.  As for what his pieces communicate, Cassie Beadle with London’s Cob Gallery says, “Hurst urges us to question the universalities of human experience.”

Learn more about the exhibition here.  Learn more about Patrick Hurst here.

Event Details:

Where – 1 North Illinois Street, Suite A

When – June 7th, 2024

Time – 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The post Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Lifestyle

Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close