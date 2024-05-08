Listen Live
Pace Car Revealed for 108th Running of Indianapolis 500

Published on May 8, 2024

2024 CORVETTE E-RAY AS PACE CAR FOR INDY 500

Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway / IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — The pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500 was revealed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe will be leading the back for the opening lap and yellow flags this year.

The E-Ray 3LZ is an electric all-wheel drive vehicle. It uses two separate propulsion systems to power its V-8 engine.

“We are proud to announce the E-Ray, which is the first electrified and quickest production Corvette ever, will be pacing the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Scott Bell, global Chevrolet vice president. “As we often say, Chevrolet and INDYCAR share the same spirit of competition and performance-oriented, cutting-edge technology, making E-Ray the perfect fit to pace this year’s race.”

The E-Ray has recorded acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It also has a “Stealth Mode” that allows the car to drive on electric power for 4 miles and up to 45 mph.

“As we anticipate another record-breaking Indianapolis 500, it’s only fitting that the quickest production Corvette will pace the field,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The performance enhancements tested on the track make their way to the street, and the Corvette E-Ray is a prime example of that Chevrolet innovation.”

The 108th Indianapolis 500 will be 35th time that a Chevrolet is the pace car for the race.

Tickets for the Indy 500 and events held throughout the month can be purchased at IMS.com.

 

