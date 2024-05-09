Community Connection Thursday, May 9th, 2024
We are joined by NACA CEO Bruce Marks & The Financial Farmer Mrs. Archie as they go into depth about the NACA Mortgage! Then, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns with his weekly update from the world of sports!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024