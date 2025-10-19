Listen Live
Local

Gusty Winds, 50s Return as Cold Front Sweeps Through Indiana

Published on October 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS: Wind Gusts and More
Source: NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Saturday’s conditions were pretty intense, but it may ease up.

“Indiana is expecting much more autumn-like weather this week.” That’s the message from Joe Nield. He is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

High temperatures are dropping hard, going into the 60s early on, and then likely hitting the 50s by mid-week as another cold front sweeps through.

Nield says a cold front could form Monday into Monday night with a very low chance for showers, but definitely not as intense as this past Saturday’s storms. For the most part, dry weather is expected for this week.

“We’re in quite a progressive pattern right now, so things are kind of changing relatively rapidly,” Nield says. “Looking at gusts here in the metro area, maybe 20 to 30 mph during the peak hours of Monday afternoon.”

Nield says to not worry about keeping your umbrella handy this week as the chances for rain and storms are staying really low, especially late Monday and again around this coming weekend. Be ready for the wind though.

“Maybe 30 to 35 miles per hour on Tuesday, and for Wednesday, 25 to 30,” Nield says. “The state is going to be a little bit breezy at times. Take some of these leaves off the trees that have been hanging on for dear life.”

Gusty Winds, 50s Return as Cold Front Sweeps Through Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close