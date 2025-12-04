Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could bring back firing squads as a backup for executions under a new bill introduced in the state Senate.

Sen. Mike Young (R-Indianapolis) filed Senate Bill 11, which would let the Department of Correction carry out executions with a five-person firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. Inmates could also choose this method.

In that setup, four people would fire blanks and one would fire the live round, but none of them would know who has it. Their identities would be kept confidential, and the bill shields them from any civil or criminal liability.

Right now, Indiana can only use lethal injection, but getting the drugs has become tough and costly. The state reportedly paid about $275,000 for the dose used in Roy Lee Ward’s 2001 execution, and other doses had to be thrown out after they expired

Back in June, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith suggested on social media that Indiana should legalize firing squads.

Firing Squads Could Return to Indiana was originally published on wibc.com