Governor Braun Pushes to Turn I-70 Into a Toll Road

Indiana’s road funding challenges have moved to the forefront of state policy, with Mike Braun taking a bold step that could reshape how Hoosiers travel. The governor’s administration has submitted a formal request to the federal government seeking permission to turn Interstate 70 (I-70) into a toll road a significant shift from the way Indiana has traditionally funded highway maintenance and construction.

The proposal is driven by declining revenue from long-standing funding sources, particularly the gasoline tax, which has failed to keep pace with the rising costs of maintaining Indiana’s extensive interstate system. As vehicles become more fuel efficient and electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, gas tax revenue is decreasing even as road usage and wear and tear remain steady. Tolling has emerged as one option to create a dedicated funding stream for critical infrastructure repairs.

Under the proposal, the Indiana Department of Transportation has requested a federal waiver that would allow the state to charge tolls on I-70. If approved by the Federal Highway Administration, Indiana could begin collecting tolls from motorists traveling this major east-west corridor within the next few years, as reported by Indiana Economic Digest.

Supporters of the plan argue that tolling would provide more consistent infrastructure funding while easing pressure on state and local budgets. Governor Braun has pointed out that a large portion of traffic on I-70 comes from out-of-state drivers who currently contribute little to the long-term cost of maintaining the roadway.

Critics, however, are concerned about the potential financial burden on Hoosiers who rely on I-70 daily, particularly commuters and small businesses. As discussions continue, lawmakers, transportation officials, and communities across the state will play a key role in shaping what the future of Indiana’s transportation funding looks like.

