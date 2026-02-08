Listen Live
Man Killed after Rear-Ending Excavator in Indianapolis

One person died in a crash late Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on February 8, 2026

Police Tape
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash late Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arriving on East Washington Street, between Arsenal Avenue and Oriental Street, found a GMC pickup truck that had rear-ended a parked excavator surrounded by safety cones and was on fire.

The truck driver died at the scene. While investigators believe speed was a factor, they are still determining if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Anyone with information is urged to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-6549.

Man Killed after Rear-Ending Excavator in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

