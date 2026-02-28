Listen Live
President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Lifestyle

Published on February 28, 2026

  • Are you struggling with surrender? Would you like a deeper understanding of how to surrender unto God's will?
  • Here is a sermonette by Dr. Tony Evans, founding pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Church on Surrender.
  • Also included is a song by Tasha Cobbs Leonard "I Surrender" to inspire you to surrender.

Ashes to Victory Refection on Surrender

Our 40 day Lent Ashes to Victory campaign continues with our first focus area surrender. Have you surrendered anything to God lately? Are you struggling with surrender? Would you like a deeper understanding of how to surrender unto God’s will? Here is a sermonette to help us all in the area of surrender by Pastor Tony Evans.

Dr. Tony Evans (born 1949) is a nationally respected evangelical pastor, author, and founder of The Urban Alternative. In 1976, he established Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, which has grown to more than 10,000 members.

Dr. Evans made history as the first African American to earn a doctorate in theology from Dallas Theological Seminary. Widely known for his “Kingdom Agenda” teaching, his influence extends beyond the church, including service as chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a song to inspire or encourage you to surrender by Tasha Cobbs Leonard I Surrender All to You. Enjoy and be blessed.

