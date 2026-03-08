Listen Live
Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word "Healing"

Published on March 8, 2026

  • Are you healing from anything like a disease, sickness, pain, grief, or hurt?
  • here a some short videos to help you along the journey of healing.
  • A short message, sermon by Bishop TD Jakes & video by Donald Lawrence to inspire you on Healing.

Ashes to victory - Surrender, Trust, Week 1 and week 2

We are preparing for our next focus word for Ashes to Victory which is healing. Are you healing from anything like a disease, sickness, pain, grief, or hurt? Well you should surrender it to God, trust Him with it and then keep the faith believing for your healing. It can be a strenuous process and a long one. As you focus on whatever healing you may stand in need of, here a some short videos to help you along the journey of healing.

A short message on healing.

Here’s a sermon by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Healing.

Here’s an encouraging song Healed.

