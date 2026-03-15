Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Source: Ashes To Victory / Ashes To Victory

Ashes To Victory Week 4 Theme Discipline

This week, we focus on discipline. Growth doesn’t happen without structure, focus, and consistent effort. Discipline isn’t punishment, it’s intentionality. It’s training your heart to respond to God rather than impulses or comfort.

Our theme scripture is Hebrews 12:11:

“No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.”

Discipline teaches us patience, perseverance, and the power of small choices repeated faithfully.

Practical Application This Week:

Wake up 10 minutes earlier to pray.

Fast from complaining.

Commit to one scripture a day.

Say no to one unhealthy habit.

Journal Prompts:

What habits distract me from living fully for God?

Where am I inconsistent in my spiritual walk?

What small, faithful choices can I make today to honor God?

Discipline isn’t about perfection it’s about progress and being intentional. The song of the week “Order My Steps” by GMWA Women of Worship, will speak to your spirit. It’s a song that asks God to order your steps and give you the discipline in the form of bridling your tongue. Have you ever wanted to go off on someone, or say something you know you shouldn’t and you did it anyway? This song talks about the discipline to keep your spirit in check. As you ask God for discipline this week, remember that each intentional step moves you closer to victory.