Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
- The Caravans were formed by Robert Anderson which included the Queen of Gospel Albertina Walker who reunited the original group.
- Members were Albertina Walker, Delores Washington, Inez Andrews, Dorothy Norwood & Pastor Shirley Caesar.
- The King of Gospel Rev. James Cleveland was their pianist.
Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
The Legendary Caravans
Rare interview with the Caravans of how they were started lead by The Queen of Gospel the late Albertina Walker.
More from Praise Indy