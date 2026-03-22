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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on March 21, 2026

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  • The Caravans were formed by Robert Anderson which included the Queen of Gospel Albertina Walker who reunited the original group.
  • Members were Albertina Walker, Delores Washington, Inez Andrews, Dorothy Norwood & Pastor Shirley Caesar.
  • The King of Gospel Rev. James Cleveland was their pianist.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

The Legendary Caravans

Rare interview with the Caravans of how they were started lead by The Queen of Gospel the late Albertina Walker.

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