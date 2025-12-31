44th Annual MLK Day of Celebration Returns to the Walker Theatre

Indianapolis will once again come together in the spirit of unity, reflection, and purpose as the 44th Annual MLK Day of Celebration takes place at the historic Walker Theatre.

Hosted by the Madam Walker Legacy Center, this long-standing tradition honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



The celebration will be held Monday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST, bringing community members together for an evening rooted in remembrance and inspiration.



Early arrival is strongly encouraged. Seating is first come, first served and not guaranteed.





Bakari Sellers to Headline the Evening

This year’s featured speaker is Bakari Sellers, one of the most compelling voices in modern civil rights, political commentary, and public discourse.



A two-time New York Times bestselling author, attorney, entrepreneur, and former legislator, Sellers represents a bridge between generations of activism. Raised in Denmark, South Carolina, he carries forward a powerful legacy shaped by his parents, including civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers, while forging his own path in national conversations around equity, democracy, and social responsibility.



Sellers entered Morehouse College at just 16 years old and later earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. At 22, he became the youngest legislator in South Carolina’s history. Today, he is widely recognized as a CNN political analyst and the host of The Bakari Sellers Podcast, where he brings depth, clarity, and honesty to conversations shaping Black communities and the nation at large.



His most recent book, The Moment (2024), expands on the pressing challenges facing Black America and offers a timely call to action rooted in accountability, vision, and hope. Sellers is married to Dr. Ellen Rucker-Sellers, and together they are raising three children.



Tickets are free. Registration is required.



Event Information

Location

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Contact

info@madamwalkerlegacycenter.com

317-236-2099

