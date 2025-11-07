Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Add to Calendar

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle
  • Date/time: Nov 28, 5:10pm to 8:10pm
FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

Get Ready for the 63rd Annual Circle of Lights!

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481. This is THE holiday event you don’t want to miss!

When: Friday, November 28 (the night after Thanksgiving)
Where: Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
Time: The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. And goes till 8 p.m.
Cost: Absolutely FREE!

Experience the magic as thousands come together for this beloved holiday tradition. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring incredible performances from:

  • The cast of ISO’s Yuletide Celebration
  • The talented Indianapolis Children’s Choir
  • Local country music star Clayton Anderson

Bring your family and friends to the heart of Downtown Indianapolis to kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive fun and community celebration. We’ll see you there

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

News

DHS Uses Black Teen’s Video To Falsely Depict Black Youths As ICE Agent Hunters

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Entertainment

Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power

Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close