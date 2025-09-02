Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Circle City Classic Gala 2025

Add to Calendar
Circle City Classic Presidents Gala
  • Date/time: Sep 26, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana Roof Ballroom
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Circle City Classic Gala 2025

Get ready, Indianapolis! The Circle City Classic Gala returns this fall, bringing together the city’s finest for a night of elegance, culture, and celebration.

🎶 Live entertainment, special guests, and unforgettable moments will set the stage as we honor tradition while pushing the culture forward.

 Dress to impress and join us for an evening that celebrates Black excellence, community pride, and the legacy of the Classic.

Tickets: On sale now — proceeds benefit scholarships and youth programs supported by the Circle City Classic.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Source: N/A / n/a

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close