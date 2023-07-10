Listen Live
Come Learn About All Opportunities Indiana University Has To Offer!

Come learn all of the IU Opportunities with Hot 1009 at the Indiana Black Expo
  • Date/time: July 15th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center Booth 401 Hall H
As proud supporter of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration for 52 years, Indiana University is committed to creating learning environments that promote inspiration, inclusion, and opportunity for all.

You belong at Indiana University, and we’ll show you why!

Come see us at the Praise booth on Saturday July 15th between 10AM and noon, at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration. Learn about IU’s nine campuses, The University Graduate, and the IU School of Medicine. Students can take virtual IU campus tours, search for scholarships, learn about various careers from alums, receive an IU application waiver, and participate in hands-on activities. In addition, Indiana 21st Century Scholars can confirm enrollment, check scholar status, and complete 9-12th grade Scholar Success Program requirements.

Pre-register at IndianaBlackExpo.iu.edu to receive a FREE IU T-Shirt.

See you there!

