Come Learn About All Opportunities Indiana University Has To Offer!

- Date/time: July 15th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Indiana Convention Center Booth 401 Hall H
As proud supporter of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration for 52 years, Indiana University is committed to creating learning environments that promote inspiration, inclusion, and opportunity for all.
You belong at Indiana University, and we’ll show you why!
Come see us at the Praise booth on Saturday July 15th between 10AM and noon, at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration. Learn about IU’s nine campuses, The University Graduate, and the IU School of Medicine. Students can take virtual IU campus tours, search for scholarships, learn about various careers from alums, receive an IU application waiver, and participate in hands-on activities. In addition, Indiana 21st Century Scholars can confirm enrollment, check scholar status, and complete 9-12th grade Scholar Success Program requirements.
Pre-register at IndianaBlackExpo.iu.edu to receive a FREE IU T-Shirt.
See you there!
-
Indianapolis Fourth Fest
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Wednesday May 24th 2023
-
Community Connection Thursday June 15th 2023