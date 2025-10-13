Detroit Gospel Legends @ Clowes Memorial Hall

The world-renowned gospel legends of Detroit are coming together for an unforgettable experience! This Fall, experience The Detroit Gospel Legends Tour 2025 — a soul-stirring celebration honoring the legendary Gospel voices who shaped generations.

Join Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Byron Cage, Carvin Winans, and Lisa Page-Brooks for a night of complete worship and unity.

