- Date/time: Nov 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Detroit Gospel Legends @ Clowes Memorial Hall
The world-renowned gospel legends of Detroit are coming together for an unforgettable experience! This Fall, experience The Detroit Gospel Legends Tour 2025 — a soul-stirring celebration honoring the legendary Gospel voices who shaped generations.
Join Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Byron Cage, Carvin Winans, and Lisa Page-Brooks for a night of complete worship and unity.
