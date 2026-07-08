Join Praise Indy for the IBE Gospel Explosion

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of praise, worship, and celebration at the IBE Gospel Explosion during the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

Join Praise Indy on Sunday, July 19, as some of gospel music’s most inspiring voices come together for an uplifting experience filled with powerful performances, joyful worship, and a spirit of unity. Whether you’re coming with family, friends, or your church community, this free event is the perfect way to celebrate faith through music.

Enjoy dynamic gospel artists, soul-stirring choirs, and an atmosphere of praise that will leave you encouraged and inspired.

Admission: Free

Come worship, celebrate, and experience the power of gospel music with Praise Indy at one of the most anticipated events of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.