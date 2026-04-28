May is Mental Health Month!

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we’ve teamed up with Eskenazi Health to challege you to:

🌟 TURN AWARENESS INTO ACTION 🌟

There are many meaningful ways to support your mental health and show up for the people around you. Check out the list below to get you started!

1️⃣ START WITH SELF CARE

Maintaining good mental health is vital to overall health and well-being.

Take a moment right now to check in with yourself.

right now to check in with yourself. Explore self-care practices that fit your lifestyle, whether it’s meditation, movement, or creative outlets.

that fit your lifestyle, whether it’s meditation, movement, or creative outlets. Seek help for your mental health when self-help efforts aren’t working. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. You don’t have to go through these struggles alone.

***Remember—mental health is deeply personal, and what works for one person may not work for another. It is important to explore which practices and treatments best fit your unique needs.

2️⃣ ENGAGE IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Mental health thrives when communities come together.

Share your story. Open conversations help break stigma and create understanding.

Open conversations help break stigma and create understanding. Join or support local initiatives that promote mental health awareness & provide resources to strengthen your community.

that promote mental health awareness & provide resources to strengthen your community. Advocate about the importance of accessible mental health care and help break down barriers to treatment.

about the importance of accessible mental health care and help break down barriers to treatment. Check in on friends, family, and neighbors. A simple “How are you really doing?” can make a world of difference. Remember, mental health conditions are common, manageable, and treatable.

3️⃣ TAKE ACTION

Mental health is a personal journey, but it’s also a movement.

Wear green this May to show your support.

to show your support. Get involved and be part of a movement that makes a difference.

and be part of a movement that makes a difference. Volunteer, fundraise, or donate. By supporting organizations dedicated to mental health, you can help more people have access to the resources they need.



If you or a loved one are struggling, contact Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality, and respect. Get the help you need and remember you are not alone. For more information, please call 317-880-8491 or visit eskenazihealth.edu/mental-hea