Mozel Sanders Foundation 2023 Lunch At George’s

Mozel Sanders Foundation Luncheon at Georges to raise money
  • Date/time: Nov 2, 11:00am to 1:30pm
  • Venue: George's Neighborhood Grill
  • Address: 6935 Lake Plaza Dr B12, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Join us onsite for lunch at George’s Neighborhood Grill (71st and Binford Blvd) to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation on November 2nd from 11AM – 1:30PM.

Pay $40 for some great food and allow your money to also support a great cause!

Tina Cosby will also be broadcasting her show ‘Community Connection’ LIVE for Praise Indy!

