Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

Add to Calendar
Mozel Sanders 2025
  • Date/time: Nov 2, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: The Jewel Center
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN IN

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

Join us for an unforgettable evening of purpose, unity, and impact as we come together to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s Boots on the Ground Fundraiser. This event will highlight the Foundation’s mission of uplifting our community through service, advocacy, and empowerment.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring program, entertainment, networking opportunities, and the chance to directly support initiatives that make a difference in people’s lives.

Mark your calendar now for Sunday, November 2nd at The Jewel Center. Let’s come together to uplift and support the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s vision for stronger, more empowered communities.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Source

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Wellness

BSwift’s Guys Guide With City of Indianapolis Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Benjamin Tapper

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close