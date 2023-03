New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast

Let’s thank God it’s Good Friday at New Horizons Church! ✝

Come together with the community to celebrate Jesus’ sacrifice for us and listen to his teachings from the inspiring words for the Annual Community Wide Good Friday Worship Service.

Service starts a 7pm, Doors open at 5:30pm

πŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•ŠπŸ•Š

LISTEN LIVEΒ Β πŸ‘‰Β Β https://praiseindy.com

WATCH LIVE on YOUTUBEΒ Β β–ΆΒ Β LINK COMING SOON

Want to learn more about New Horizons Church?

Go to their website here ➑ https://www.nhcindy.org/