New Horizons Church Presents: Seven Sayings of Christ from the Cross

New Horizons Church Presents

New Horizons Church PresentsSeven Sayings of Christ from the Cross

Join us this Good Friday for one of Indianapolis’ most powerful and anticipated faith experiences.



Each year, Praise Indy partners with New Horizons Church and seven dynamic pastors from across the city to present The Seven Sayings of Christ from the Cross a moving live service reflecting on the final words of Jesus.



Hosted by Pastor Eric L. Wiggins, this impactful evening brings together influential voices including:



Kim Outlaw

Jeffrey Brown

Michael Bryant

David Page

R. Janae Pitts Murdock

Dr. Myron F. Duff Jr.

Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr.



This annual production continues to grow, drawing over 1,000 attendees in person with additional guests in overflow seating, while thousands more tune in via live broadcast and social media.



Attend In Person or Watch Live

Experience the service live inside New Horizons Church or join from anywhere through our digital broadcast.



If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the service live or catch the replay afterward.



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