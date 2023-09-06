Listen Live
Back To Events

Radio One Career Fair At Martin University

Add to Calendar
Career Fair 2023 at Martin University with Radio One
  • Date/time: Sep 20, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Martin University
  • Address: 2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Click to Listen Live

Join Radio One, Martin University, & Praise Indy on Wednesday, September 20th from 10am to 4pm  for the Radio One and Martin University Career Fair.

Get your foot in the door, have your resume reviewed by HR professionals, AND get a free headshot!

On September 20th, from 10AM to 4PM, at Martin University!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close