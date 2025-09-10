Listen Live
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

  • Date/time: Sep 11 to Sep 30

We can all help prevent suicide.

Every year, the Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, National Suicide Prevention Month.

#BeThe1To is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help and give hope.
Learn more 👉 https://988lifeline.org/how-we-can-all-prevent-suicide/

Eskenazi provides MENTAL HEALTH & ADDICTION SERVICES:

For more info VISIT 🔽
https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/mental-health
  • Adult Services
  • Acute Care
  • Child Services 
  • Addiction Services
  • Assessment Intervention Center
  • Narcotics Treatment Program
Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services for many emotional and behavioral problems.
