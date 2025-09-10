Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

- Date/time: Sep 11 to Sep 30
We can all help prevent suicide.
Every year, the Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, National Suicide Prevention Month.
Eskenazi provides MENTAL HEALTH & ADDICTION SERVICES:
- Adult Services
- Acute Care
- Child Services
- Addiction Services
- Assessment Intervention Center
- Narcotics Treatment Program
