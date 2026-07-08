Join Praise Indy and Tina Cosby from Community Connection Live at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Health Fair

Kick off the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration with Praise Indy and Community Connection live from one of the largest free health fairs in the state.

Join Tina Cosby on Friday, July 17, as she broadcasts live from the Indiana Convention Center during the opening of the Summer Celebration Health Fair. Whether you’re looking for free health screenings, wellness resources, or information to help you and your family live healthier lives, this event has something for everyone.

Attendees will have access to more than $4,000 in free health screenings, educational resources, wellness services, and community organizations dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Central Indiana.

Stop by, connect with local organizations, and visit Tina Cosby and the Community Connection team during this exciting live broadcast.

Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Start your Summer Celebration by investing in your health and connecting with valuable resources for you and your family.