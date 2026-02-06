Urban League Monthly Free Food Distribution – 2026 Schedule

The Urban League is proud to host a Monthly Free Food Distribution to support families and individuals in our community with fresh groceries and essential food items. This ongoing initiative is designed to promote food access, wellness, and community care throughout the year.

📅 When: Select Tuesdays throughout 2026

⏰ Time: 10:00 AM until all food is distributed

2026 Distribution Dates

• January 13

• February 10

• March 10

• April 14

• May 12

• June 9

• July 14

• August 11

• September 8

• October 13

• November 10

• December 8

No registration is required. Food will be available while supplies last, so we recommend arriving early.

Together, we’re working to nourish our community and create lasting impact all year long. 💙