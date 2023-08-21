Listen Live
Indy

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

Published on August 21, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Yesterday was the last day to attend the 2023 annual Indiana State Fair! What better way to kick it off with some Jesus in the air? You heard that right, the Indiana State Fair held a Gospel Music Festival for the last day. This festival included a ton of local choirs, and gospel artists, as well as the legend herself, CeCe Winans. Other talents included Mr. Griffin from Get Up Morning with Erica Campbell and some of our local talents as well!

Our good brother Patrick Cole and the talented Tony Lamont were at the scene, broadcasting live from the state fair! Here’s some of what you missed:

 

READ MORE

$3 Thursdays at the Indiana State Fair

Indiana State Fair – The State That Grew Basketball

 

 

1.

2.

3. CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival cece winans headlines at indiana state fair gospel music festival

4.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

5.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

6.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

7.

8.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

9.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

10.

11.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

12.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

13.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

14.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

15.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

16.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

17.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

18.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

19.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

20.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

21.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

22.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

23.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

24.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

25.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

26.

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival Source:CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close