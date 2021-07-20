HomePhotos

Look Back At The 2021 Gospel Explosion [Photos]

Posted 18 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Gospel Explosion

Source: Emily Metheny​​ / Radio One Digital

The Light and WTLC-FM brought the 2021 Gospel Explosion to the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair! The crowd was treated to performances by Lamar Campbell & SOP, Thomas & The Situation, Antwon Jenkins & Camp Fire, Standard, Andraye Speed, Lela Springfield, and BET Sunday Best Winner Joshua Rogers!

In case you missed it, check out some of the best moments from the free concert below!

RELATED: SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots Virtual Show [Watch]
RELATED: Shout: Black Music Month Local Spotlight

1. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

2. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

3. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

4. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

5. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

6. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

7. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

8. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

9. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

10. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

11. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

12. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

13. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

14. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

15. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

16. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

17. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

18. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

19. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

20. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

21. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

22. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

23. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

24. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

25. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

26. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

27. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

28. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

29. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

30. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

31. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

32. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

33. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

34. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

35. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital

36. 2021 Gospel Explosion

2021 Gospel Explosion Source:Radio One Digital
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close