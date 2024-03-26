PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MLB No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Paul Skenes Will Play For Indianapolis Indians In 2024

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft will start the 2024 season playing Triple-A baseball in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Indians announced on X that pitcher Paul Skenes will be added to their roster.

During spring training with Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander appeared in two games. He threw three innings and racked up three strikeouts.

Skenes spent his college career with LSU and Air Force and finished with a career ERA of 2.18.

Skenes stats over two seasons with the Air Force and one with LSU:

Appeared in 119 games

34 starts

pitched 235 innings

335 strikeouts

Overall record 24 – 6

Last year, Skenes helped the Tigers post a 54-17 record and won the College World Series.

Your first chance to see Paul Skenes in Indianapolis will be its home-opener against the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field on April 2. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

Take a look below at some photos of Paul Skenes during MLB Spring Training.

