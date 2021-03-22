Community Connection
Newly Elected Treasurer For The Indiana Democratic Party Dr. Henry Fernandez Joins Us Live On Community Connection! (Second Term)

Newly Elected Treasurer For The Indiana Democratic Party Dr. Henry Fernandez Joins Us Live On Community Connection! (Second Term)
 
The Indiana Democratic Party elected its new leadership team yesterday which consists of:
Party Chair – Mike Schmuhl
Vice Chair – Myla Eldridge
Treasurer – Henry Fernandez
Secretary – Rick Sutton
 
 
Phone Guest:
Dr. Henry Fernandez – Newly Elected Treasurer, Indiana State Democratic Party

Photos
Close