Newly Elected Treasurer For The Indiana Democratic Party Dr. Henry Fernandez Joins Us Live On Community Connection! (Second Term)

The Indiana Democratic Party elected its new leadership team yesterday which consists of:

Party Chair – Mike Schmuhl

Vice Chair – Myla Eldridge

Treasurer – Henry Fernandez

Secretary – Rick Sutton

More Info Here: https://www.facebook.com/indems/?ref=page_internal

Phone Guest:

Dr. Henry Fernandez – Newly Elected Treasurer, Indiana State Democratic Party

