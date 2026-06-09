IMPD works with bar owners and community to address nuisances before they escalate.

IMPD monitors social media to get ahead of illegal underage parties.

Extending curfews aims to keep youth off the streets and reduce problems at night.

Community Connection – June 9 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Captain William Carter – IMPD Captain of Criminal Investigations and more

The Complexities of Nuisance Abatement and Curfew Enforcement in Indianapolis

As we navigate the complexities of urban life, it’s essential to understand the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety. In a recent episode of a popular podcast, a guest from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) shed light on the intricacies of nuisance abatement and curfew enforcement in the city.

Captain William Carter, the IMPD Captain of Criminal Investigations, Nuisance Abatement, and Missing Persons, joined the podcast to discuss the department’s efforts to combat underage parties, bars, and other common nuisances that have become deadly in recent years. “We’re not just looking at the bar itself, we’re looking at the crowd they’re attracting,” he said. “If we see a location that’s consistently having issues, we’ll meet with the bar owners and say, ‘Hey, you’re attracting a crowd that’s causing problems. What can you do differently?'”

The IMPD’s nuisance abatement unit uses a civil approach to address these issues, working with the city’s attorneys to obtain court orders to stop problematic activities. However, the department also relies on community partnerships to identify and address potential problems before they escalate. “If neighbors or community partners come forward and say, ‘Hey, this location is causing issues,’ we can take action before it becomes a bigger problem,” Captain Carter explained.

One of the key challenges the IMPD faces is the rise of underage parties, which often go viral on social media, attracting hundreds of attendees and putting a strain on law enforcement resources. “We’re trying to get ahead of the game by monitoring social media and reaching out to parents and promoters to say, ‘Hey, this event is not allowed,'” Captain Carter said. “But it’s a cat-and-mouse game, and we’re constantly trying to stay one step ahead.”

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The IMPD is also working to extend and tighten up curfew restrictions in the city, particularly in areas with high concentrations of youth. “We want to give kids a chance to get off the street and get home safely,” Captain Carter said. “If we can extend the curfew, we can reduce the number of kids who are out and about at night, which can lead to problems.”

In addition to nuisance abatement and curfew enforcement, the IMPD is also tackling the issue of human trafficking, which often involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain sex acts. “Human trafficking is a serious issue, and we’re working to identify and prosecute those involved,” Captain Carter said.

The episode also touched on the importance of community engagement and partnerships in addressing these issues. “We need the community’s help to identify and report problems before they become bigger issues,” Captain Carter emphasized.

If you’re interested in learning more about the complexities of nuisance abatement and curfew enforcement in Indianapolis, we highly recommend listening to the full episode of this podcast. Captain Carter’s insights provide a unique perspective on the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and the importance of community partnerships in maintaining public safety.