PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

On Today’s Open Line Fridays, We Will Be Speaking To 3 Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus about Indiana Generaly Assembly 2021 Politics.

Call in and let your voice be heard at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Phone Guest:

Rep. Robin Shackleford – Chair, IBLC, (D), IN House District # 98

Rep. Carolyn Jackson – IBLC Chaplain, (D), IN House District # 1

Sen. Lonnie Randolp – IBLC, (D), IN Senate District # 2

Also On AM 1310: The Light: